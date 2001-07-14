DISCO Earns a 2022 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius

DISCO ( NYSE:LAW, Financial), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that the company received a 2022 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius. With a trScore of 8.8 out of 10 from nearly 70 verified reviews, DISCO Ediscovery is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the ediscovery software category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005998/en/

For the third year in a row, DISCO earned a Top Rated Award from TrustRadius. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This is the third year in a row DISCO Ediscovery received a Top Rated Award. TrustRadius also recognized DISCO Ediscovery as one of the top 101 %26ldquo%3BMost+Loved%26rdquo%3B+software+for+2022.

DISCO+Ediscovery is a fast and intuitive platform designed to give users total control over their ediscovery data, workflows, and cost. By helping customers make sense of large document sets quickly and easily by leveraging modern AI and analytics, better legal outcomes result.

“Our customers have always been our biggest advocates, and we are energized by their enthusiastic response to our products and our vision for how technology can strengthen the rule of law,” said DISCO Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Shimek. “Law firms and corporate legal departments recognize how great legal technology can deliver both better business and better legal outcomes, and we are honored that DISCO Ediscovery stands apart as a Top Rated product.”

“DISCO Ediscovery has won a Top Rated Award in the Ediscovery category,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers. TrustRadius reviewers highlight DISCO’s strong tagging features and ability to store and organize large amounts of documents as well as the vendor’s attentiveness to customer needs.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. A detailed criteria+breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

To see the complete listing of TrustRadius DISCO Ediscovery customer reviews, visit www.trustradius.com%2Fproducts%2Fdisco%2Freviews.

About DISCO

DISCO ( NYSE:LAW, Financial) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005998/en/