Mid Penn Bank Hires Jordan Space as EVP, Chief Corporate Development Officer





HARRISBURG, Pa., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) ( MPB), announces the appointment of Jordan Space as executive vice president and chief corporate development officer, effective April 18, 2022. In his role, Mr. Space will be assisting the CEO in the development of new lines of business across the corporation, including the establishment of a Private Bank, to increase market share and strengthen Mid Penn’s brand presence throughout the state.



Most recently, Mr. Space served as market president of the Eastern Pennsylvania market for S&T Bank. Prior to that, he held the position of chief lending officer at Integrity Bank and began his career in the Commercial and Private Banking division of M&T Bank Corporation.

“Jordan brings an outstanding track record to Mid Penn, and I am delighted to have him join our team,” said President and CEO Rory Ritrievi. “He will play a significant role in the execution of our growth strategies, helping us to build upon strong established relationships, while also opening doors to new opportunities.”

Mr. Space resides in Lancaster County, PA, with his wife and three children. He is actively engaged in his local community and serves on multiple committees as well as the Board of Trustees of Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Health. He also serves on the Economic Development Executive Leadership Team for the Lancaster City Alliance and is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization. In 2021, Mr. Space was recognized as one of Central Penn Business Journal’s Power 30 in Banking and Finance. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bank, headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. The Bank operates retail locations in 16 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and has total assets in excess of $4.6 billion. Mid Penn offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit www.midpennbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ec887ef-b9cd-46c6-af42-65828743ed75