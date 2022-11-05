Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of First Eagle Investment

First Eagle Investment recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

With a heritage dating back to 1864, First Eagle is an independent investment management firm that provides investment advisory services to private investment funds, institutional accounts, high-net-worth individuals, financial professionals and their clients through a range of investment strategies and retail mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 382 stocks valued at a total of $40,839,000,000. The top holdings were ORCL(5.25%), XOM(4.77%), and CMCSA(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 225,179-share investment in NAS:BKNG. Previously, the stock had a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2342.2 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2076.92 per share and a market cap of $87,885,014,000. The stock has returned -9.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 175.03, a price-book ratio of 20.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.90 and a price-sales ratio of 7.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,711,722 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 5,080,867. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $189.42 per share and a market cap of $515,696,009,000. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-book ratio of 4.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:NTR by 2,979,697 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.59.

On 05/11/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $96.8289 per share and a market cap of $56,662,449,000. The stock has returned 55.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TFC by 3,648,930 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.87.

On 05/11/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $47.08 per share and a market cap of $64,491,939,000. The stock has returned -18.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,585,422 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 5,714,725. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 05/11/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $81.845 per share and a market cap of $221,125,888,000. The stock has returned -61.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

