Zimtu Capital Announces New Zimtu Advantage Marketing Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSX.V:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce our updated Zimtu Advantage Marketing Program, designed to build and strengthen shareholder relationships and create awareness in public companies. This strategic program has been under development for the past year and we are excited to now offer it to a limited number of TSX Venture and CSE listed companies.

We create consistent, long-lasting results by reaching the desired audience digitally and in-person, and using advanced strategies based on real-time analytics to create one of the most efficient and valuable marketing programs available.

Zimtu Advantage Marketing Program

Each service in the Zimtu Advantage Program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/) is offered on an à la carte basis (individually), or combined as a yearly, full-service marketing program. This allows companies of all types and sizes to take advantage of our offerings.

Our services include:

* Investor Lead Generation - Generate hundreds of investor contacts each month.

* Investor Presentations (‘Zoom with Zimtu') - We create live presentations with high-value investors.

* Rockstone Research Analyst Reports - In-depth research reports in English and German.

* European Bus Trip - Bus trip through 4 European cities with corporate presentations in each.

* Video News Releases - We create interview-style video productions, wherein the company discusses previously disclosed news, updates and more.

* Influencer Marketing - We facilitate interviews and presentations between the company and industry influencers.

* Digital Awareness Campaign - Custom awareness ads on Stockwatch, Google, etc.

* Weekly Newsletter - News, updates and more sent to a network of over 20k investors via email.

* European Program - European focused marketing through reports, lead generation & more.

* Blog Posts - Detailed blog post about the company, industry and market news.

* Question Period - Participants ask questions directly to the company during a live Zoom event.

* Media Distribution - Distribution of news through an extensive network of partners.

We believe in companies with strong management and exciting projects. As such, Zimtu Capital works collaboratively with management of our marketing clients to create a comprehensive, effective and compliant marketing program.

If you are interested in growing your company, please contact us.

David Hodge | President & CEO | (604) 681-1568 | [email protected]

Colton Griffith | Marketing Manager | (604) 681-1568 | [email protected]

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com

