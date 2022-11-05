Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC

DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 228 stocks valued at a total of $558,000,000. The top holdings were CVX(1.72%), SCHO(1.54%), and SWX(1.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 93,693-share investment in NAS:IUSV. Previously, the stock had a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.62 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $70 per share and a market cap of $11,309,661,000. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GD by 14,659 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.83.

On 05/11/2022, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $227.6814 per share and a market cap of $63,949,591,000. The stock has returned 20.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 14,720 shares in NAS:TXN, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $176.33 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $165.1 per share and a market cap of $153,181,131,000. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-book ratio of 10.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.22 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 10,196 shares in NYSE:APD, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $257.27 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $234.11 per share and a market cap of $52,862,327,000. The stock has returned -19.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 19,389-share investment in NAS:SYNH. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.59 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Syneos Health Inc traded for a price of $68.71 per share and a market cap of $7,158,169,000. The stock has returned -14.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Syneos Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

