Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC

COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $72,000,000. The top holdings were MOS(10.27%), VST(8.56%), and CVS(7.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MOS by 58,300 shares. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.83.

On 05/11/2022, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $59.76 per share and a market cap of $23,319,765,000. The stock has returned 63.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC bought 17,425 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 55,000. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.89.

On 05/11/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $47.7699 per share and a market cap of $95,307,210,000. The stock has returned -32.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-book ratio of 0.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 9,500 shares in NAS:VICR, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.19 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Vicor Corp traded for a price of $55.55 per share and a market cap of $2,477,832,000. The stock has returned -28.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vicor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-book ratio of 5.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.30 and a price-sales ratio of 7.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC bought 4,000 shares of NYSE:HES for a total holding of 38,250. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.78.

On 05/11/2022, Hess Corp traded for a price of $110.85 per share and a market cap of $36,242,189,000. The stock has returned 29.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hess Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-book ratio of 5.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC bought 8,300 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 56,500. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.19.

On 05/11/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.95 per share and a market cap of $180,267,177,000. The stock has returned -28.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

