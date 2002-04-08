Nurix Therapeutics Announces Participation in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.( NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

