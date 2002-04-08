Amdocs Extends Multi-Year Business Relationship with Bell Canada

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX, Financial), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will extend its business relationship with Bell Canada for an additional five years as part of a broader strategic partnership to enrich the Bell BSS platform with a real-time, agile and cloud-ready ecosystem based on Amdocs’ latest technology.



Stephen Howe, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Bell, said: "Amdocs has provided us with strong operational support over our long-standing relationship, ensuring efficient delivery, and innovative services and products that offer a great experience for our customers. We look forward to our continued work as we further create an agile, cloud-ready environment for our business.”

Shimie Hortig, Group President, Americas at Amdocs, said: "We're very proud of our long-term relationship with Bell, and this extension reinforces our commitment to excellence in operations and delivery, leveraging the latest cloud-native technologies. We look forward to our continued journey, ensuring best-in-class digital experiences for Bell's customers."

