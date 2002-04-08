T-Mobile Implements Amdocs Business Assurance on the Cloud to Accelerate Merger Synergies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that T-Mobile implemented its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business assurance solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support the accuracy of its streaming conversion program for Sprint customers.



Amdocs’ Data and AI platform, with its unique business assurance module, can detect deviations and inconsistencies of customer billing and financial information while migrating to new systems. This ensures data completeness, economic correctness, and SOX compliance, ensuring minimal non-financial exposure to T-Mobile.

Meg Knauth, Vice President of Billing at T-Mobile USA, said, “AWS and Amdocs have been great partners, providing smart billing assurance to help us drive synergies as we consolidate platforms. They have been innovative in solutioning with us as we address additional opportunities.”

Michael Singer, Director, North America Telecommunications, at AWS, said, “Amdocs and AWS continue to provide the world’s largest telecommunication providers with cloud-based services that help mitigate risk, innovate faster, and meet business-critical timelines. Through our continued relationship, T-Mobile can leverage cloud and AI to accelerate the migration to a combined customer base.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said, “We’re excited to be working with T-Mobile as it continues to consolidate its business, uncovering synergies that will increase agility, reduce fraud and support exceptional customer experiences. Through our continued relationship with AWS, we’re laser-focused on accelerating the cloud journeys of world class service providers like T-Mobile.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs business assurance

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Follow Amdocs on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube



About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022.

Media Contact:

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: [email protected]