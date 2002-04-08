AvidXchange to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. ( AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that members of the management team will present at the following investor conferences:



Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST

Needham 17 th Annual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST

Baird Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST



A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the AvidXchange investor relations website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

