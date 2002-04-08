Amdocs to Deliver Next-Generation Digital Experiences for Yettel Customers in Three Countries

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has signed an agreement with PPF Telecom Group to provide next-generation digital experiences for customers in Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia, accelerating the growth of PPF’s new Yettel brand and enabling it to launch new innovative products and services at speed.



The announcement of the long-term digital transformation project follows the recent unveiling by PPF Telecom Group of the Yettel brand for its telecoms operators in the three countries, which previously had been grouped under the Telenor name.

Under the deal, Yettel’s consumer and enterprise customers will benefit from an enhanced experience across all commerce and care channels. In coordinated projects running in parallel in the three countries, Amdocs will replace legacy business support systems with its future-proof, 5G-ready stack in an out-of-the-box approach. Multiple Amdocs products will be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As the lead systems integrator, Amdocs will be responsible for end-to-end project management and delivery. The deal also includes a multi-year managed services agreement.

“Our ambition is to be the best performing telecommunications provider in the region. Transforming our capabilities towards digital, customer-centric, modern IT systems is vital to our future success in a quickly changing and highly competitive market,” said Marek Slacik, Executive Director TMT CEE at PPF Telecom Group. “We are starting an important modernization project that will allow us to deploy Amdocs’ industry-leading digital solutions across three countries. As such, it supports our strategy of ensuring that investments in innovation are applied across markets, driving high-quality services for our customers, agility, and economies of scale.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Yettel to accelerate its digital transformation and deliver world-class experiences to its customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “This project exemplifies how Amdocs and AWS are working together to help ambitious communications service providers like PPF Telecom Group innovate faster, improve efficiency and deliver better services with maximum flexibility, reliability and scalability.”

“This initiative demonstrates how the AWS Cloud can be utilized to deliver enhanced experiences for consumers at any scale, while delivering better scalability, improved security posture and faster innovation,” said Fabio Cerone, EMEA Telco General Manager at AWS. “We are delighted to help accelerate Yettel’s transformation to the AWS Cloud through the deployment of Amdocs products on AWS.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About PPF Telecom Group

PPF Telecom Group is a leading provider of telecommunication services in the CEE region, active in five markets (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia) providing mobile, fixed-line, data and internet television services. It has 18.3 million mobile customers, 12,500 employees and EUR 1.6bn EBITDA (FY 2021). PPF Telecom Group pioneered structural separation in Europe and organised its operations in two divisions: telco services division providing services to end users and infrastructure division owning and operating telco networks on a wholesale basis.

