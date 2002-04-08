TopBuild to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan's Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today announced that Rob Kuhns, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at J.P. Morgan’s Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on Tuesday, May 17, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The 35-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to the Investor Relations section of TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com.

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/homebuilding22/sessions/41840-topbuild-corp/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our contractor services business which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our specialty distribution network encompasses approximately 175 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

[email protected]

386-763-8801