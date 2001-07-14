SGH Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SMART+Global+Holdings%2C+Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Cowen’s 50 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York City

Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York City Stifel’s 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Boston, MA

Rosenblatt’s 2nd Annual Age of AI Virtual Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022

Webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.sghcorp.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

To register for these conferences and to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the SGH management team, contact your representatives at Cowen, Stifel, and Rosenblatt.

About SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005406/en/