REPAY to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Monday, May 16, 2022, John Morris, CEO and Tim Murphy, CFO will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum. The discussion will begin at 12:40pm ET.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, John Morris, CEO and Tim Murphy, CFO will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The discussion will begin at 4:40pm CT.

The discussions will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.repay.com%2F under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005781/en/