Macy's, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 26, 2022

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) will report its first quarter 2022 sales and earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The company will host a call and webcast with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The general public and the media will be able to access the live webcast via the company's website at www.macysinc.com, where the associated presentation will also be available.

To participate in the call, analysts and investors may call 1-800-458-4121, using passcode 8403658. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (using the same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Macy’s, Inc.

At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

