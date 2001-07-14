Curtiss-Wright Announces 6% Dividend Increase to $0.19 Per Share for Common Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a 6% increase in the quarterly dividend to nineteen cents ($0.19) per share, payable July 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 17, 2022.

“Curtiss-Wright remains committed to driving long-term shareholder value through a disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy that consists of pursuing strategic acquisitions, reinvesting in our business to drive organic growth, and returning capital to our shareholders through share repurchase and dividend distributions,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “We believe in steadily increasing our dividend in alignment with our long-term sales growth, and this recent increase reflects our Board of Directors’ confidence in the Company's strong financial position while also allowing us to provide a consistent return to our shareholders.”

