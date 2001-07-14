Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Victory Capital Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $166.0 billion as of April 30, 2022.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

As of:

By Asset Class

April 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Solutions

$

54,181

$

58,656

Fixed Income

31,088

33,071

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

29,119

30,543

U.S. Small Cap Equity

16,285

18,489

U.S. Large Cap Equity

13,152

14,548

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

14,480

15,654

Alternative Investments

4,582

4,025

Total Long-Term Assets

$

162,887

$

174,985

Money Market / Short Term Assets

3,098

3,113

Total Assets Under Management

$

165,985

$

178,098

By Vehicle

Mutual Funds2

$

110,039

$

118,119

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

50,837

54,733

ETFs4

5,109

5,246

Total Assets Under Management

$

165,985

$

178,098

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $166.0 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005870/en/

