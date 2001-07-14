Victory Capital Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $166.0 billion as of April 30, 2022.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class April 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Solutions $ 54,181 $ 58,656 Fixed Income 31,088 33,071 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 29,119 30,543 U.S. Small Cap Equity 16,285 18,489 U.S. Large Cap Equity 13,152 14,548 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 14,480 15,654 Alternative Investments 4,582 4,025 Total Long-Term Assets $ 162,887 $ 174,985 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,098 3,113 Total Assets Under Management $ 165,985 $ 178,098 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 110,039 $ 118,119 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 50,837 54,733 ETFs4 5,109 5,246 Total Assets Under Management $ 165,985 $ 178,098

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $166.0 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

