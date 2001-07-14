Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference May 25-26, 2022

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference, which is being held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 25-26, 2022.

B&W management is scheduled to present Wednesday, May 25, from 8:10 a.m.- 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected] or visit the conference+web+site.

About the B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

The B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference is the premier West Coast investment and networking event and gathers key executives from more than 200 public and private companies to showcase their stories to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. The conference will feature a comprehensive, full two-day schedule of company presentations, analyst-moderated fireside chats, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors. For more information on B. Riley Securities, visit Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005990/en/