Corporación América Airports Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management, today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 17, after market closes.
Earnings Release
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Time: After Market Closes
Conference Call
Wedenesday, May 18, 2022
Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time
Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations
To participate, please dial in
1-844-200-6205 (U.S., Toll Free)
1-646-904-5544 (U.S., Local)
1-833-950-0062 (Canada, Toll Free)
1-226-828-7575 (Canada, Local)
+1-929-526-1599 (International)
Participant access code: 692652
Webcast %28click+here%29
Telephone Replay
1-866-813-9403 (U.S., Toll Free)
1-929-458-6194 (U.S., Local)
1-226-828-7578 (Canada, Local)
+44-204-525-0658 (International)
Replay Access Code: 290728
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
