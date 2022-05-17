Corporación América Airports Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management, today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 17, after market closes.

Earnings Release

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: After Market Closes

Conference Call

Wedenesday, May 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time

Executives

Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in

1-844-200-6205 (U.S., Toll Free)

1-646-904-5544 (U.S., Local)

1-833-950-0062 (Canada, Toll Free)

1-226-828-7575 (Canada, Local)

+1-929-526-1599 (International)

Participant access code: 692652

Webcast %28click+here%29

Telephone Replay

1-866-813-9403 (U.S., Toll Free)

1-929-458-6194 (U.S., Local)

1-226-828-7578 (Canada, Local)

+44-204-525-0658 (International)

Replay Access Code: 290728

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

