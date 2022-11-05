Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Robert Bruce

Robert Bruce recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) is Founder of the Bruce Fund (BRUFX) run by Robert and son, Jeff. From 2000 through 2006, the Bruce Fund returned annualized 29.7%. Bruce's previous returns and more recent returns have been lower.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $461,000,000. The top holdings were UHAL(9.77%), NEE(9.01%), and ABBV(8.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 922,000 shares in NYSE:T, giving the stock a 2.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.51 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $19.43 per share and a market cap of $139,925,633,000. The stock has returned -13.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 60,000 shares. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.09.

On 05/11/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $151.96 per share and a market cap of $270,825,328,000. The stock has returned 35.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-book ratio of 16.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.38 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 30,000 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.5 per share and a market cap of $2,356,089,819,000. The stock has returned 22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 35.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:SUPN by 180,000 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.69.

On 05/11/2022, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $25.33 per share and a market cap of $1,350,724,000. The stock has returned -11.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ALL by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.51.

On 05/11/2022, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $128.55 per share and a market cap of $35,651,847,000. The stock has returned -1.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

