Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $438,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(18.66%), IVE(9.60%), and IVV(8.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 264,912 shares. The trade had a 4.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.47.

On 05/11/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $70.81 per share and a market cap of $26,440,454,000. The stock has returned -1.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

During the quarter, Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC bought 122,557 shares of ARCA:IVE for a total holding of 269,874. The trade had a 4.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.24.

On 05/11/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $143.73 per share and a market cap of $23,923,859,000. The stock has returned -2.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.84.

The guru established a new position worth 215,071 shares in NAS:VYMI, giving the stock a 3.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.8 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $61.55 per share and a market cap of $3,684,833,000. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.23.

The guru established a new position worth 53,515 shares in ARCA:IJS, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.67 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $91.38 per share and a market cap of $6,871,776,000. The stock has returned -10.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 16,271 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.44.

On 05/11/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $116.84 per share and a market cap of $20,376,896,000. The stock has returned -6.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

