Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2198 stocks valued at a total of $145,887,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(4.60%), AAPL(4.23%), and AMZN(3.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 3,458,139 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $188.74 per share and a market cap of $511,469,086,000. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-book ratio of 4.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:CERN by 8,177,842 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.54.

On 05/11/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $93.99 per share and a market cap of $27,612,915,000. The stock has returned 22.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-book ratio of 7.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC bought 5,268,858 shares of NYSE:APTV for a total holding of 5,270,466. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.5.

On 05/11/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $90.74 per share and a market cap of $25,031,610,000. The stock has returned -33.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 76.14, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC bought 1,390,959 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 2,331,218. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 05/11/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $325.81 per share and a market cap of $111,711,848,000. The stock has returned -15.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.18 and a price-sales ratio of 9.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 2,879,995-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

