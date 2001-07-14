Elastic Expands Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”) today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Microsoft to accelerate the adoption of search powered solutions in the cloud.

The companies intend to continue to build deeper native integrations between Elastic and Microsoft Azure. In addition, the companies are committed to expanded go-to-market and co-selling activities, which include customer events, demand generation, sales enablement, and an enhanced web presence on the Azure+Marketplace.

Through this partnership, Elastic and Microsoft aim to help organizations more easily search, observe, and protect their applications, data, and infrastructure with Elastic Cloud on Azure.

Expanding from a Solid Foundation

Since the start of their strategic alliance, Elastic and Microsoft have prioritized native integrations that extend Elastic solutions across Azure services and support customers’ business-level initiatives.

Through this partnership, joint customers can:

Collect logs from any Azure service supported by Azure resources with Elastic’s native Azure Portal integration.

Deploy and manage Elastic Cloud on Azure like any other Azure resource using Azure's official SDKs, CLI, PowerShell, and REST API.

Monitor the health and performance of Azure environments by collecting and visualizing logs, metrics, and traces with Elastic+Observability, including more than 20 agent-based integrations for services such as Azure Event Hub, Azure Monitor, Azure Spring Cloud, Azure Virtual Machines, and Azure Storage.

Protect Azure environments with a fast, scalable, and centralized platform for security information and event management (SIEM), threat hunting, and security response capabilities with Elastic+Security.

Add powerful search and visualization capabilities to Azure applications, websites%2C+and+eCommerce+search.

Enable knowledge workers to search across corporate data in Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, and more with workplace+search.

Expanding the Global Reach of Elastic Cloud on Azure

Elastic and Microsoft plan to continue to expand the global reach of Elastic Cloud on Azure, building on the recent launch of four new Azure+regions—Brazil, Canada, India, and South Africa. These additions bring Elastic Cloud to a total of 16 Azure regions.

Azure customers also benefit from a portal integration that makes it faster and easier to provision Elastic in any Azure region, streamline data ingestion, and consolidate billing through the Azure Marketplace.

For more information, visit the Elastic+on+Azure+page on elastic.co or read the blog.

Supporting Quotes:

“Microsoft and Elastic continue to forge a solid partnership and accelerate our collaboration on behalf of joint customers,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic . “This new agreement expands our integrations and makes it even easier for customers to gain the operational advantages of observing and securing their applications, data, and infrastructure with Elastic Cloud on Microsoft Azure.”

. “This new agreement expands our integrations and makes it even easier for customers to gain the operational advantages of observing and securing their applications, data, and infrastructure with Elastic Cloud on Microsoft Azure.” “Search is not only a foundational element for building next-generation customer experiences, but a key technology for addressing the observability and security needs of businesses,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft. "Through our strategic partnership, Elastic and Microsoft Azure’s complementary technologies will help shorten the path to relevant data insights so customers can quickly find what they are looking for, visualize results, and take action to improve business outcomes.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

