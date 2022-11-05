Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $322,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(9.59%), MSFT(7.63%), and AMZN(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UPS by 16,736 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.34.

On 05/11/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $177.46 per share and a market cap of $154,794,482,000. The stock has returned -13.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-book ratio of 10.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 818 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 6,920. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/11/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2107.44 per share and a market cap of $1,075,697,517,000. The stock has returned -31.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-book ratio of 8.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 44,879 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 154,747. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 05/11/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $47.88 per share and a market cap of $201,454,946,000. The stock has returned -14.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:T by 90,777 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.51.

On 05/11/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $19.43 per share and a market cap of $139,925,633,000. The stock has returned -13.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 6,561 shares of NYSE:BA for a total holding of 21,749. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.25.

On 05/11/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $129.39 per share and a market cap of $79,171,621,000. The stock has returned -42.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -92.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

