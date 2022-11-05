Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 228 stocks valued at a total of $953,000,000. The top holdings were IBKR(25.81%), SPY(10.07%), and AAPL(6.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IBKR by 1,984,955 shares. The trade had a 13.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.99.

On 05/11/2022, Interactive Brokers Group Inc traded for a price of $53.94 per share and a market cap of $5,496,079,000. The stock has returned -19.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 41,216 shares in NYSE:BX, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.9 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $96.7 per share and a market cap of $71,952,502,000. The stock has returned 16.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-book ratio of 7.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought 58,728 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 71,872. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.79.

On 05/11/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $44.03 per share and a market cap of $8,768,575,000. The stock has returned -7.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

During the quarter, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought 35,635 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 38,570. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.01.

On 05/11/2022, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $72.25 per share and a market cap of $2,824,975,000. The stock has returned -3.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought 54,454 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 113,084. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 05/11/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.17 per share and a market cap of $19,009,428,000. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

