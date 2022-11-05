Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 182 stocks valued at a total of $569,000,000. The top holdings were ABBV(3.31%), IPI(3.03%), and AXP(2.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 200,245-share investment in NAS:EPAY. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.54 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Bottomline Technologies Inc traded for a price of $56.5 per share and a market cap of $2,543,032,000. The stock has returned 46.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bottomline Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 77.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IPI by 179,719 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.77.

On 05/11/2022, Intrepid Potash Inc traded for a price of $62.18 per share and a market cap of $905,446,000. The stock has returned 119.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intrepid Potash Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC bought 42,760 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 52,391. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/11/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $75.17 per share and a market cap of $88,735,589,000. The stock has returned -67.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-book ratio of 4.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 8,902 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/11/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $291.84 per share and a market cap of $159,899,136,000. The stock has returned -7.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a price-book ratio of 7.34.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VGT by 7,243 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $409.89.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $340.11 per share and a market cap of $41,920,780,000. The stock has returned -2.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a price-book ratio of 8.87.

