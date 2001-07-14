Celanese Corporation Declares Force Majeure on Western Hemisphere Acetyl Chain and Acetate Tow Products

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today confirmed a declaration of force majeure for the following Acetyl Chain and Acetate Tow products to its customers in the Western Hemisphere:

Acetic acid

Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM)

Ethyl acetate

Acetic anhydride

Vinyl and acrylic emulsions

Redispersible powders

Acetate tow

The force majeure declaration comes as a result of unanticipated interruptions in raw material supply in the Texas Gulf Coast and the Company is continuing to assess the regional and global impact of these interruptions. Celanese cannot provide any specific details or timing of the full impact to customers. Celanese regrets the impact this will have on customers and will stay in close communication to minimize the impact of this event.

At this time, the Company does not anticipate a material impact from this force majeure declaration to its financial outlook for the second quarter of 2022.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 8,500 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511006103/en/