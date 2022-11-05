Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 292 stocks valued at a total of $990,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(5.53%), AAPL(5.28%), and MSFT(3.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Roundview Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Roundview Capital LLC bought 51,779 shares of NYSE:WMT for a total holding of 100,536. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.86.

On 05/11/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $147.62 per share and a market cap of $409,740,418,000. The stock has returned 7.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Roundview Capital LLC bought 117,751 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 227,118. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.84 per share and a market cap of $19,708,908,000. The stock has returned -6.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

During the quarter, Roundview Capital LLC bought 27,719 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 56,156. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.36.

On 05/11/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $196.72 per share and a market cap of $428,262,713,000. The stock has returned -13.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-book ratio of 13.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.56 and a price-sales ratio of 15.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Roundview Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 59,008 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.86 per share and a market cap of $40,366,623,000. The stock has returned -5.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Roundview Capital LLC bought 30,532 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 55,628. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.24.

On 05/11/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond traded for a price of $112.19 per share and a market cap of $32,366,816,000. The stock has returned -12.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

