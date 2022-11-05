Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Bank of New York Mellon can be traced back as far as the Bank of New York, founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1784. Under the watch of the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, the bank became the first corporate stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the depositary for the nation’s first trust. Throughout the next two centuries, the bank would expand and grow, merging with the New York Life Insurance and Trust Company, the Fifth Avenue Bank, and the Empire Trust Company, among others, even continuing to profit and pay dividends throughout the Great Depression. Mellon Financial was founded by Thomas Mellon and his sons in 1869. The bank invested in numerous industrial firms in its early years, with the Gulf Oil and Alcoa investments considered to be some of its most successful. Similar to the Bank of New York, Mellon Financial, later renamed to Mellon Bank, N.A., also went through a series of mergers with Union Trust Company and Philadelphia Savings Fund Society, among others. In 2007, the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation merged, finally arriving at the name it is now known as. Following patterns of its previous expansions, the Bank of New York Mellon acquired Insight Investment and PNC Financial Services’ Global Investment Servicing Inc. in 2009 and 2010, respectively. The bank recovered very quickly from the financial crisis of 2007 to 2010 and, by 2013, the bank focused on a branding campaign to increase global awareness, adopting the slogan “The Investment Company for the World.” BNY Mellon currently operates in 35 countries, employing over fifty thousand people. The company had almost $15 billion in revenue in 2014 with total assets totaling $385.2 billion. BNY Mellon operates through two segments, with the Investment Services making up about 72% of the company’s revenue and the Investment Management making up the rest. With $1.7 trillion assets under management and $28.5 trillion assets under custody or administration, it is the largest deposit bank in the world.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4633 stocks valued at a total of $515,858,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(4.79%), MSFT(4.78%), and AMZN(2.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:EQT by 2,508,215 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.75.

On 05/11/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $37.81 per share and a market cap of $14,869,266,000. The stock has returned 75.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought 4,874 shares of ARCA:IBDW for a total holding of 99,004. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.27.

On 05/11/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $21.2127 per share and a market cap of $75,307,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCL by 14,625,356 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.99.

On 05/11/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $71.03 per share and a market cap of $189,782,579,000. The stock has returned -7.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,301,221 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.5 per share and a market cap of $2,356,089,819,000. The stock has returned 22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 35.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought 12,205,179 shares of NAS:EXC for a total holding of 32,199,539. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.31.

On 05/11/2022, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $47.62 per share and a market cap of $47,482,637,000. The stock has returned 51.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

