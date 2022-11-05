Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $139,000,000. The top holdings were USB(10.46%), MMM(7.44%), and CHRW(6.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Somerset Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 49,488-share investment in NYSE:BSX. Previously, the stock had a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.35 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Boston Scientific Corp traded for a price of $38.74 per share and a market cap of $56,262,823,000. The stock has returned -10.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 74.25, a price-book ratio of 3.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Somerset Group LLC bought 21,215 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 42,092. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.37 per share and a market cap of $27,662,023,000. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a price-book ratio of 4.06.

During the quarter, Somerset Group LLC bought 12,065 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 49,032. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $50.45 per share and a market cap of $20,616,558,000. The stock has returned 1.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 14,651-share investment in ARCA:ARKF. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.75 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF traded for a price of $15.64 per share and a market cap of $800,768,000. The stock has returned -63.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

During the quarter, Somerset Group LLC bought 2,872 shares of NYSE:TRV for a total holding of 18,634. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $171.29.

On 05/11/2022, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $172.38 per share and a market cap of $41,675,328,000. The stock has returned 9.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

