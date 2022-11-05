Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 237 stocks valued at a total of $1,546,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(11.28%), MSFT(6.64%), and NVDA(4.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC bought 5,206 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 19,902. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/11/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2279.22 per share and a market cap of $1,515,642,545,000. The stock has returned -2.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-book ratio of 5.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.79 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 58,299 shares in NAS:CRWD, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $185.87 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $137.4 per share and a market cap of $31,421,786,000. The stock has returned -19.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 32.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -486.18 and a price-sales ratio of 22.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC bought 65,600 shares of NAS:TTEK for a total holding of 92,505. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.68.

On 05/11/2022, Tetra Tech Inc traded for a price of $123.53 per share and a market cap of $6,680,195,000. The stock has returned 8.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tetra Tech Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-book ratio of 5.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC bought 53,180 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 76,764. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.05.

On 05/11/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $132.3 per share and a market cap of $148,858,340,000. The stock has returned 8.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-book ratio of 11.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC bought 12,535 shares of NAS:PANW for a total holding of 34,531. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $535.55.

On 05/11/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $466.67 per share and a market cap of $47,194,798,000. The stock has returned 41.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 384.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6451.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

