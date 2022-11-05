Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC

BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 386 stocks valued at a total of $2,385,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(10.70%), AMZN(6.01%), and GOOG(5.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 642,073 shares. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.1.

On 05/11/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $70.2 per share and a market cap of $139,464,490,000. The stock has returned -4.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.92, a price-book ratio of 3.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.46 and a price-sales ratio of 8.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ZTS by 242,783 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.72.

On 05/11/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $159.9 per share and a market cap of $75,637,538,000. The stock has returned -4.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-book ratio of 16.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.54 and a price-sales ratio of 9.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,253,364-share investment in NYSE:SYF. Previously, the stock had a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.97 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Synchrony Financial traded for a price of $35.33 per share and a market cap of $18,173,280,000. The stock has returned -19.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synchrony Financial has a price-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 233,203 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.36.

On 05/11/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $196.72 per share and a market cap of $428,262,713,000. The stock has returned -13.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-book ratio of 13.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.56 and a price-sales ratio of 15.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EL by 116,551 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.28.

On 05/11/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $229.49 per share and a market cap of $84,906,869,000. The stock has returned -22.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-book ratio of 13.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

