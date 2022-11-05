Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BANC FUNDS CO LLC

BANC FUNDS CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $1,272,000,000. The top holdings were OSBC(2.46%), TBK(2.45%), and FFWM(2.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANC FUNDS CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 442,138-share investment in NAS:FCCY. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.44 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, 1st Constitution Bancorp traded for a price of $27.79 per share and a market cap of $286,839,000. The stock has returned 75.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

During the quarter, BANC FUNDS CO LLC bought 640,300 shares of NAS:LBAI for a total holding of 1,373,241. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.51.

On 05/11/2022, Lakeland Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $14.87 per share and a market cap of $972,996,000. The stock has returned -16.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lakeland Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 626,271-share investment in OTCPK:SBKK. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.08 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Suncrest Bank traded for a price of $18.58 per share and a market cap of $227,624,000. The stock has returned 79.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Suncrest Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

BANC FUNDS CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LEVL by 235,479 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.83.

On 05/11/2022, Level One Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $39.93 per share and a market cap of $310,959,000. The stock has returned 52.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Level One Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 179,497-share investment in NAS:RBNC. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.5 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Reliant Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $35.5 per share and a market cap of $588,472,000. The stock has returned 93.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Reliant Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

