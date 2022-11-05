Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 211 stocks valued at a total of $985,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(7.07%), QCOM(3.47%), and ABBV(2.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ILMN by 10,800 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.59.

On 05/11/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $213.05 per share and a market cap of $34,011,054,000. The stock has returned -42.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.42 and a price-sales ratio of 7.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 64,706 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.85.

On 05/11/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $64.31 per share and a market cap of $280,201,184,000. The stock has returned 19.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-book ratio of 11.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.63 and a price-sales ratio of 6.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SYY by 42,700 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.85.

On 05/11/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $84.06 per share and a market cap of $42,819,619,000. The stock has returned 2.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-book ratio of 35.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EPD by 143,600 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.26.

On 05/11/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $25.89 per share and a market cap of $56,379,026,000. The stock has returned 19.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 59,197 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 05/11/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $42.83 per share and a market cap of $174,833,416,000. The stock has returned -18.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

