Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP

SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4 BRYANT PARK New York, NY 10018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 505 stocks valued at a total of $750,000,000. The top holdings were RBLX(1.40%), BAX(1.37%), and SWN(1.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 107,994-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.54 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $93.99 per share and a market cap of $27,612,915,000. The stock has returned 22.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-book ratio of 7.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 126,024-share investment in NAS:MIME. Previously, the stock had a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.51 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Mimecast Ltd traded for a price of $79.87 per share and a market cap of $5,363,344,000. The stock has returned 84.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mimecast Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-book ratio of 10.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.53 and a price-sales ratio of 9.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 73,573-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

The guru sold out of their 120,204-share investment in NYSE:MRK. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $89.19 per share and a market cap of $231,503,151,000. The stock has returned 21.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-book ratio of 5.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 95,148-share investment in NAS:MRVL. Previously, the stock had a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.14 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Marvell Technology Inc traded for a price of $52.54 per share and a market cap of $44,825,113,000. The stock has returned 24.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.33 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.