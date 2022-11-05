Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 438 stocks valued at a total of $521,000,000. The top holdings were IWF(8.69%), AAPL(5.49%), and MSFT(4.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Intersect Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Intersect Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 12,898 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $225.24 per share and a market cap of $57,515,034,000. The stock has returned -7.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a price-book ratio of 11.04.

During the quarter, Intersect Capital LLC bought 20,008 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 81,508. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.23.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.01 per share and a market cap of $96,977,220,000. The stock has returned 0.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

The guru sold out of their 44,844-share investment in ARCA:SCHP. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.94 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $58.04 per share and a market cap of $16,370,185,000. The stock has returned -3.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Intersect Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 6,669 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.63.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $170.6 per share and a market cap of $49,320,460,000. The stock has returned -19.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

The guru established a new position worth 13,640 shares in NYSE:SLG, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, SL Green Realty Corp traded for a price of $63.13 per share and a market cap of $4,175,591,000. The stock has returned -6.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SL Green Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.14 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

