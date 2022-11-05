Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of RIVER & MERCANTILE LLC

RIVER & MERCANTILE LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $200,000,000. The top holdings were SCHB(25.19%), USMV(12.16%), and SHV(9.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RIVER & MERCANTILE LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RIVER & MERCANTILE LLC bought 471,200 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 943,744. The trade had a 12.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.84 per share and a market cap of $19,708,908,000. The stock has returned -6.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

During the quarter, RIVER & MERCANTILE LLC bought 48,553 shares of ARCA:IWV for a total holding of 53,167. The trade had a 6.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.18.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $225.49 per share and a market cap of $10,180,874,000. The stock has returned -6.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

The guru sold out of their 17,011-share investment in BATS:ICSH. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.2 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.09 per share and a market cap of $6,331,376,000. The stock has returned -0.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The guru sold out of their 16,596-share investment in NAS:LMBS. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.31 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $48.65 per share and a market cap of $5,514,477,000. The stock has returned -2.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

RIVER & MERCANTILE LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 7,057 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.47.

On 05/11/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $70.81 per share and a market cap of $26,440,454,000. The stock has returned -1.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

