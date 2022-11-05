Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC

WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 441 stocks valued at a total of $33,471,000,000. The top holdings were TSM(3.36%), MSFT(2.47%), and AMZN(1.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,163,737 shares in NYSE:TD, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.63 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $71.28 per share and a market cap of $132,347,419,000. The stock has returned 3.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 4,315,408-share investment in NAS:YNDX. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.81 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Yandex NV traded for a price of $18.94 per share and a market cap of $6,798,333,000. The stock has returned -70.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yandex NV has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 2,257,061 shares in NYSE:CF, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.37 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $95.59 per share and a market cap of $20,700,680,000. The stock has returned 73.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SE by 1,019,251 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.27.

On 05/11/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $57.11 per share and a market cap of $31,354,000,000. The stock has returned -71.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 634,874 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 837,595. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.39.

On 05/11/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $300.45 per share and a market cap of $153,098,302,000. The stock has returned 0.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.29 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

