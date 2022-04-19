INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) on Behalf of Investors

PR Newswire

BENSALEM, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Dentsply Sirona Inc. ("Dentsply" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRAY) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 19, 2022, Dentsply stated that the Company's Chief Executive Officer had been terminated, effective immediately, and will "cease to serve as a member of the Company's Board."

On this news, Dentsply's stock fell $6.52, or 13.4%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 10, 2022, the Company stated that it could not timely file its first quarter 2022 quarterly report due to "an internal investigation of allegations regarding certain financial reporting matters." Specifically, the investigation concerned "the Company's use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for and the impact of those sales was adequately disclosed."

On this news, Dentsply's stock fell $2.87, or 7.3%, to close at $36.38 on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Dentsply securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

