Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Diamond Hill Capital

Diamond Hill Capital recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Established in 2000, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) Management, Inc. is a registered investment adviser based in Columbus, Ohio. It is independent and publicly owned, listed on the NASDAQ (ticker symbol: DHIL) and included in the Russell 2000 Index. Diamond Hill manages seven traditional and alternative equity strategies, available in separately managed accounts, mutual funds and private investment funds. Its client base includes institutions, financial intermediaries and individuals.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $26,889,000,000. The top holdings were AIG(4.20%), ABT(2.69%), and COP(2.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,025,692 shares in NYSE:COP, giving the stock a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.85 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $99.04 per share and a market cap of $132,547,642,000. The stock has returned 75.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 3,859,144-share investment in NYSE:PG. Previously, the stock had a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.55 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $152.61 per share and a market cap of $364,926,626,000. The stock has returned 14.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-book ratio of 8.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 4,855,384 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.03.

On 05/12/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $163.16 per share and a market cap of $330,369,003,000. The stock has returned 51.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 161,290 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 187,315. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2272.05 per share and a market cap of $1,507,225,994,000. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 797,346-share investment in NYSE:PSA. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $362.59 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $312.79 per share and a market cap of $55,976,741,000. The stock has returned 15.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-book ratio of 10.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.73 and a price-sales ratio of 15.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.