Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of QUALCOMM INC/DE

QUALCOMM INC/DE recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $234,000,000. The top holdings were QCOM(27.41%), MTTR(26.48%), and GFS(14.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QUALCOMM INC/DE’s top five trades of the quarter.

QUALCOMM INC/DE reduced their investment in NAS:MTTR by 3,679,000 shares. The trade had a 14.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.49.

On 05/12/2022, Matterport Inc traded for a price of $4.34 per share and a market cap of $1,310,282,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Matterport Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.33 and a price-sales ratio of 16.36.

QUALCOMM INC/DE reduced their investment in NYSE:S by 1,045,190 shares. The trade had a 10.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.89.

On 05/12/2022, SentinelOne Inc traded for a price of $19.64 per share and a market cap of $5,506,009,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.20 and a price-sales ratio of 20.92.

QUALCOMM INC/DE reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 8,708 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.05.

On 05/12/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $132.3 per share and a market cap of $148,858,340,000. The stock has returned 8.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-book ratio of 11.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 316,590-share investment in NAS:CYN. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.07 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Cyngn Inc traded for a price of $3.69 per share and a market cap of $88,473,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Cyngn Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.29.

The guru sold out of their 4,154,400-share investment in AMEX:GSAT. Previously, the stock had a 12.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.46 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Globalstar Inc traded for a price of $1.02 per share and a market cap of $1,861,981,000. The stock has returned -2.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globalstar Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.08 and a price-sales ratio of 14.37.

