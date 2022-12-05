Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP

SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Systematic Financial Management is a private investment management firm that was founded in 1982. The company began with its Free Cash Flow Value methodology and would introduce more strategies beginning in the 1990s. In 1995, Systematic Financial Management would acquire Systematic Financial management and would continue introducing new strategies into the 2000s. Systematic Financial Management currently has over $13 billion in total assets under management spread across 710 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts has been on the decline in recent years, its total assets under management has increased significantly from $6.2 billion to over twice that amount today. Systematic Financial Management utilizes a fundamental and quantitative analysis and a bottom up stock picking approach to make its investment decisions, investing with an emphasis on the financial and services sectors, each making up over a fifth of its total investment allocations, and also includes health care, utilities, and basic materials sectors, among others, to a lesser degree. It is currently based out of Teaneck, New Jersey and has addition offices in California and Florida, operating as a subsidiary of Affiliated Managers Group, acting as a sub-advisor to two mutual funds on the AMG Fund platform. Titan Nj Lp Holdings currently has the majority ownership in the company with a controlling hold with the remaining ownership split amongst Eoin Emerson Middaugh, McCreesh Holdings, K. Burgess Holdings, Mushock Holdings, and various key executives and other holding companies. The majority of its clients are individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also includes pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, corporations or other businesses, pooled investment vehicles, investment companies, charities, high net worth individuals, and insurance companies, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s funds are split amongst Catalyst Value, including its SMID Cap and Small Cap Values, Free Cash Flow Value, including its SMID and Small Cap Value Free Cash Flow, and Disciplined Value, including its Small Cap and International strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 251 stocks valued at a total of $3,205,000,000. The top holdings were FCNCA(2.85%), MGY(1.63%), and KBR(1.56%).

During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 404,023 shares of NYSE:WBS for a total holding of 830,725. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.45.

On 05/12/2022, Webster Financial Corp traded for a price of $45.69 per share and a market cap of $8,246,450,000. The stock has returned -13.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Webster Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 921,735-share investment in NYSE:STL. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.16 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Sterling Bancorp traded for a price of $26.29 per share and a market cap of $5,059,123,000. The stock has returned 40.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sterling Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:TSEM by 381,496 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.24.

On 05/12/2022, Tower Semiconductor Ltd traded for a price of $47.07 per share and a market cap of $5,264,745,000. The stock has returned 71.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tower Semiconductor Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:NPTN by 960,102 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.23.

On 05/12/2022, NeoPhotonics Corp traded for a price of $15.05 per share and a market cap of $807,754,000. The stock has returned 62.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NeoPhotonics Corp has a price-book ratio of 5.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -106.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 332,047-share investment in NYSE:FL. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.37 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Foot Locker Inc traded for a price of $26.82 per share and a market cap of $2,632,163,000. The stock has returned -53.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Foot Locker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

