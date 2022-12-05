Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of VICUS CAPITAL

VICUS CAPITAL recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 229 stocks valued at a total of $997,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(14.37%), IEFA(8.91%), and IJR(6.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VICUS CAPITAL’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VICUS CAPITAL bought 235,681 shares of ARCA:FNCL for a total holding of 258,421. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.23.

On 05/12/2022, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF traded for a price of $46.89 per share and a market cap of $1,561,437,000. The stock has returned -10.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

The guru sold out of their 179,334-share investment in ARCA:FIDU. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.04 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF traded for a price of $47.1 per share and a market cap of $715,920,000. The stock has returned -13.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

VICUS CAPITAL reduced their investment in ARCA:BOND by 88,504 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.52.

On 05/12/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.27 per share and a market cap of $3,563,001,000. The stock has returned -9.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.30.

VICUS CAPITAL reduced their investment in ARCA:TOTL by 198,933 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.73.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF traded for a price of $43.05 per share and a market cap of $2,356,988,000. The stock has returned -8.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 353,812 shares in ARCA:UCON, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.82 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.03 per share and a market cap of $1,165,147,000. The stock has returned -4.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

