Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 231 stocks valued at a total of $1,636,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(6.79%), DHR(4.13%), and NVDA(3.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 78,495-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

The guru established a new position worth 115,815 shares in NAS:AMD, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.57 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $87.92 per share and a market cap of $148,496,325,000. The stock has returned 16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.11 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 49,663 shares in NAS:TER, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.07 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $100.42 per share and a market cap of $16,191,215,000. The stock has returned -15.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-book ratio of 6.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 13,479 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/12/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $166.3 per share and a market cap of $484,450,709,000. The stock has returned 23.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-book ratio of 15.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.90 and a price-sales ratio of 15.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TDOC by 37,729 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.05.

On 05/12/2022, Teladoc Health Inc traded for a price of $28.68 per share and a market cap of $4,723,648,000. The stock has returned -78.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teladoc Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

