Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Lafayette Investments, Inc.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

17830 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE ASHTON, MD 20861

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $403,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(11.48%), MKL(7.44%), and TROW(3.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lafayette Investments, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 36,619-share investment in NAS:CTXS. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.97 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Citrix Systems Inc traded for a price of $100.08 per share and a market cap of $12,659,279,000. The stock has returned -15.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citrix Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-book ratio of 19.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 11,468 shares in NYSE:LII, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $274.44 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Lennox International Inc traded for a price of $209.51 per share and a market cap of $7,581,775,000. The stock has returned -37.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennox International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 39,265 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.63.

On 05/12/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $42.57 per share and a market cap of $164,950,956,000. The stock has returned -5.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Lafayette Investments, Inc. bought 7,488 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 25,432. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $188.74 per share and a market cap of $511,469,086,000. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-book ratio of 4.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Lafayette Investments, Inc. bought 5,006 shares of NYSE:PH for a total holding of 10,574. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.9.

On 05/12/2022, Parker Hannifin Corp traded for a price of $264.89 per share and a market cap of $34,713,802,000. The stock has returned -15.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parker Hannifin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-book ratio of 3.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.