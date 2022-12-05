Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC

INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $133,000,000. The top holdings were CIVI(5.97%), SCHX(5.38%), and WNS(4.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 71,270 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 132,685. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.37 per share and a market cap of $27,662,023,000. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a price-book ratio of 4.06.

INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:TTWO by 23,247 shares. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.84.

On 05/12/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $105.26 per share and a market cap of $12,527,268,000. The stock has returned -38.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 646,015 shares of NAS:CNDT for a total holding of 731,712. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.93.

On 05/12/2022, Conduent Inc traded for a price of $4.48 per share and a market cap of $967,965,000. The stock has returned -35.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Conduent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-book ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 103,330 shares of NYSE:ATTO for a total holding of 122,166. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.06.

On 05/12/2022, Atento S.A traded for a price of $23.35 per share and a market cap of $346,107,000. The stock has returned 12.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atento S.A has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 44,086 shares of NYSE:CIVI for a total holding of 132,808. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.29.

On 05/12/2022, Civitas Resources Inc traded for a price of $59.76 per share and a market cap of $5,491,365,000. The stock has returned 53.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Civitas Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

