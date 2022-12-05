Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Walthausen & Co., LLC

Walthausen & Co., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $354,000,000. The top holdings were MERC(1.49%), CAC(1.40%), and GLDD(1.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Walthausen & Co., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 284,570 shares in NYSE:BOWL, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.24 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Bowlero Corp traded for a price of $8.27 per share and a market cap of $1,362,816,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bowlero Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The guru established a new position worth 72,930 shares in NYSE:AJRD, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.85 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc traded for a price of $38.8 per share and a market cap of $3,089,755,000. The stock has returned -16.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-book ratio of 5.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 769,270-share investment in NYSE:ORN. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.07 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Orion Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.51 per share and a market cap of $76,302,000. The stock has returned -55.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Orion Group Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 62,270 shares in NYSE:HP, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.38 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Helmerich & Payne Inc traded for a price of $44.64 per share and a market cap of $4,834,199,000. The stock has returned 55.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Helmerich & Payne Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 61,456-share investment in NAS:ANIP. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.38 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $24.59 per share and a market cap of $438,414,000. The stock has returned -23.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 208.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

