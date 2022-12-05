Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 238 stocks valued at a total of $671,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(4.74%), AAPL(4.72%), and NEE(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 53,388 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.76 per share and a market cap of $81,745,580,000. The stock has returned -8.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. bought 127,445 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 457,123. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.51.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.44 per share and a market cap of $3,311,872,000. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. bought 16,615 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 48,767. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.49.

On 05/12/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.08 per share and a market cap of $11,952,127,000. The stock has returned 0.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. bought 6,465 shares of NYSE:EXR for a total holding of 9,432. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.72.

On 05/12/2022, Extra Space Storage Inc traded for a price of $174.96 per share and a market cap of $23,858,180,000. The stock has returned 21.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Extra Space Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-book ratio of 7.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 15.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIB by 40,505 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.84.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET traded for a price of $33.03 per share and a market cap of $4,842,198,000. The stock has returned -8.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

