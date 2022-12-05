Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP

KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

King Luther Capital Management Corp is an investment management company owned by its employees. The company was founded in 1979 by current CEO John Luther King Jr. and is currently held in majority by Southwest Jlk Corporation. The company started out with a single location in Fort Worth and, since then, has expanded to locations in Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. King Luther Capital Management conducts its research in house and utilizes a fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions. The company invests in various public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, focusing on companies across all market cap sizes, although placing an emphasis on those with a market capitalization of over $400 million. King Luther Capital Management’s asset allocations are diversified across a variety of sectors including health care, information technology, finance, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, energy, and materials, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently has over $16.5 billion in total assets under management spread across over 2,700 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 7. Both its total number of accounts held and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years, with its total assets under management growing from just over $5 billion five years ago to well over three times that amount today. King Luther Capital Management currently has 80 employees, 28 of which are investment professionals, taking care of its clients which are primarily individuals and high net worth individuals, with each of these taking up over a quarter of its client base and its high net worth individual assets making up over a quarter of its total assets managed alone, and also includes charities, corporations, pension and profit sharing plans, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, state or municipal entities, and investment advisors, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company offers two families of mutual funds; LKCM Funds, which includes its Balanced Fund, Small Cap Equity Fund, and Equity Fund, and LKCM Aquinas Funds, which includes its Value Fund and Russell 1000 Value Index.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 605 stocks valued at a total of $20,497,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.85%), MSFT(4.31%), and AMZN(3.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP bought 10,300,000 shares of NAS:DSGR for a total holding of 14,643,508. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.69.

On 05/12/2022, Lawson Products Inc traded for a price of $39.99 per share and a market cap of $854,217,000. The stock has returned -20.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lawson Products Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:VFC by 939,745 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.13.

On 05/12/2022, VF Corp traded for a price of $45.38 per share and a market cap of $17,788,935,000. The stock has returned -44.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-book ratio of 4.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 168,287 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $188.74 per share and a market cap of $511,469,086,000. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-book ratio of 4.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 117,467 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.37.

On 05/12/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $237.11 per share and a market cap of $172,791,510,000. The stock has returned -6.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-book ratio of 3.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 59,618 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $574.18.

On 05/12/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $520 per share and a market cap of $204,024,433,000. The stock has returned 13.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

