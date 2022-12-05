Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4949 MEADOWS ROAD LAKE OSWEGO, OR 97035

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 124 stocks valued at a total of $525,000,000. The top holdings were PLAB(2.66%), BBSI(2.54%), and ESQ(2.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 168,979-share investment in NAS:LEVL. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.83 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Level One Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $39.93 per share and a market cap of $310,959,000. The stock has returned 52.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Level One Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 209,187-share investment in NAS:ACBI. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.44 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $32.34 per share and a market cap of $657,606,000. The stock has returned 30.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91 and a price-sales ratio of 6.06.

The guru sold out of their 214,411-share investment in NAS:LCNB. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.11 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, LCNB Corp traded for a price of $16.11 per share and a market cap of $183,022,000. The stock has returned -4.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LCNB Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC bought 567,009 shares of NYSE:SUNL for a total holding of 926,608. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.86.

On 05/12/2022, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $3.44 per share and a market cap of $287,820,000. The stock has returned -62.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The guru sold out of their 160,412-share investment in NAS:BCML. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.4 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, BayCom Corp traded for a price of $21.4 per share and a market cap of $296,471,000. The stock has returned 17.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BayCom Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

